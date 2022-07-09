Minneapolis man dies after being hit by vehicle during domestic dispute

Minneapolis police say a domestic dispute turned fatal early Saturday morning after a man was hit by an SUV following an argument.

Officers responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. for a domestic dispute near 1st Avenue South and 17th Street East, according to Officer Garrett Parten with the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers identified a male in his 30s with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officers provided life-saving measures, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and cause of death.

The preliminary information indicates the man and woman got into an argument, and the woman drove away in an SUV and allegedly struck the male who was standing near the sidewalk. The pair had been in a former dating relationship, according to police.

Police say the adult female was arrested at the scene. She has not been officially charged.

The Minneapolis Police Department encourages anyone who feels in danger during a relationship to call 911. You can also call 311 to get information about available domestic abuse resources or call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233.