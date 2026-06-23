Minneapolis man charged in Brooklyn Center bus stabbing: 'I'll kill you'

The Brief Darshawn Cornelius Turner is charged with stabbing a man on a Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Center on Wednesday, June 17. The victim suffered a stab wound to the head and is likely to have permanent paralysis. Turner admitted to the stabbing and is being held on $150,000 bail.



A 27-year-old Minneapolis man is facing felony charges after police say he stabbed another man during a fight on a Metro Transit bus, leaving the victim with life-altering injuries.

Bus fight leads to stabbing, serious injuries

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Metro Transit police responded to a fight on a city bus near Brooklyn Boulevard and 65th Avenue North at about 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound near his left temple, bleeding heavily.

Witnesses told police the fight broke out between the victim and another man, later identified as Darshawn Cornelius Turner. One witness said Turner pulled out a knife during the altercation, but no one knew how the fight started. Doctors told police the victim’s wound was consistent with a stabbing and required emergency brain surgery.

The victim remains unconscious and is likely to suffer permanent paralysis on at least half of his body, charges state.

Dig deeper:

Charges state that surveillance footage reviewed by investigators showed Turner and the victim arguing and fighting on the bus.

Turner was then seen pulling something from his bag, and the two men grappled before Turner managed to get away and exit through the rear door. Turner was heard yelling at the victim, "I’ll kill you," multiple times and challenging him to get off the bus.

After Turner swung at the victim’s head, the victim began bleeding. The bus driver eventually drove away, leaving Turner behind.

Police say Turner was arrested at a gas station on Saturday, June 20. Officers found a knife in his bag.

In a statement to police, Turner admitted to stabbing the victim after the fight escalated and said he was drunk at the time. Turner also had an active warrant for a previous assault case from February 2025, where he is accused of stabbing another man at a Brooklyn Center bus station. He is currently in custody.

Turner told police he and the victim started fighting because the victim was staring at him. He said the victim put him in a headlock, and after Turner got away and exited the bus, the victim spit at him, which made Turner angry. Turner admitted he then took out a knife and stabbed the victim, adding that he was drunk and did not know what he did with the knife.

The charges:

Big picture view:

Turner faces two felony charges: first-degree assault causing great bodily harm and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

The most serious charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, with a minimum sentence of one year and one day.

Turner’s bail is set at $150,000.