Minneapolis lifts mask mandate, St. Paul to follow

Masks are no longer mandated in the city of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the lifting of the mask mandate Tuesday after 78.6% of residents have received at least one vaccine shot. 69% of residents over the age of 15 are fully vaccinated.

The Mayor’s office also pointed to the COVID-19 test positivity rates and 7-day new case rolling average continue to fall.

In municipal buildings, visitors and employees will be encouraged, but not required to wear masks.

Masks are still required for everyone inside schools until the last day of school as per the state’s "Safe Learning Plan."

St. Paul is also making plans to lift its mask mandate.

Advertisement

"While we are yet to reach the benchmarks set by local public health experts, the reality of a maskless Minneapolis limits the logic and efficacy of maintaining a masking order alone," said Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement. "We are lifting Saint Paul’s mask requirement and continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible."