Minneapolis lifts mask mandate

Masks are no longer mandated in the city of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the lifting of the mask mandate Tuesday after 78.6% of residents have received at least one vaccine shot. 69% of residents over the age of 15 are fully vaccinated.

The Mayor’s office also pointed to the COVID-19 test positivity rates and 7-day new case rolling average continue to fall.

In municipal buildings, visitors and employees will be encouraged, but not required to wear masks.

Masks are still required for everyone inside schools until the last day of school as per the state’s "Safe Learning Plan."