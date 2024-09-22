Minneapolis Lake Street stabbing hospitalizes 4, critically injuring 1

The Brief A stabbing on Lake Street in Minneapolis sent four men to the hospital just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Responding Minneapolis police officers say they found two injured men near the intersection of Lake Street East and 13th Avenue South. Two more injured men who police believe were involved in the incident later arrived at the hospital. A woman with one of the men was reportedly arrested.



What we know

Minneapolis police say they responded to an area near the intersection of Lake Street East and 13th Avenue South just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers then found two wounded men, one who had injuries described as life-threatening, while the other reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say they were then informed that two other men arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say they believe the two other men were also injured in the Lake Street incident.

A woman who arrived with one of the men was then arrested, but investigators say they are still working to determine her involvement in the incident.

Police say they believe a fight involving a large group led to the four men being stabbed.

What we don't know

Police did not say what the woman was arrested for.