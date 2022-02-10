Minneapolis kidnapping victim recovered, FBI confirms

article

After a pursuit involving multiple police departments and the FBI, the victim in a recent kidnapping is now in police custody.

Authorities believe Azaria Sandifer was kidnaped at gun point from an address on the 4200 block of Webber Parkway Thursday afternoon.

According to Burnsville police, officers now have a suspect in custody after a tracking operation ended in a foot bail from a gray 2005 Chevy Tahoe when Sandifer was recovered near the Shell station at 12340 Nicollet Ave in Burnsville.

The FBI has since confirmed the recovery of Sandifer.

