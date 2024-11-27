Owners of iconic Minneapolis dive bar CC Club considering possible sale

The Brief The CC Club opened in 1933 and hold's a unique place in Minneapolis music history. Randy Segal, a co-owner of the CC Club, said he's thinking about retiring, and if the right offer came along, they'd seriously consider selling the bar. But, only to someone who would keep it as is.



When Randy Segal became one of the co-owners of the CC Club more than a decade ago, he says they didn't change a lightbulb. But change could soon be on tap for the iconic Minneapolis bar.

Selling the bar?

"You talk about those things. Pulling the trigger is another thing. I'd say everything's for sale for the right price," said Segal.

Segal says he and the other co-owner are both 75 and thinking about retiring. While they aren't actively pursuing selling the bar, Segal says if the right offer came along, they'd seriously consider it, as long as they could give their long-time employees the chance to buy the CC Club from them first.

"I've had employees at this place, quite a few, for over 10 years. My one server has been here 37 years. So they're entitled to at least get a shot and I suppose," said Segal.

History of CC Club

The CC Club opened after the end of Prohibition in 1933 and holds a unique place in the city's music history. It became a popular hang out for alternative rock bands like the Replacements, Soul Asylum, Husker Du and the Suburbs.

In fact, it is believed the Replacements song "Here Comes A Regular" was inspired by the bar.

"That's something that we really relish, and we don't want to tarnish the fact that the bar was built on a lot of rock and roll," said Segal.

Segal says he would only want to sell the bar to someone who would keep it as it is, so regulars can continue to enjoy a cold one here for another 90 years.

"The word change doesn't really come into effect. Just to make sure it's the same old place," said Segal.