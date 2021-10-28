Minneapolis house puts on spooky skeleton prom

A family in Minneapolis set up quite the prom dance in their front yard, featuring 20 skeletons.

Photo credit: Brian Carr (FOX 9)

The display features a girl waiting to get asked to dance, a prom king and queen and even someone spiking the punch.

Photo credit: Brian Carr (FOX 9)

The homeowners told FOX 9 they’ve been doing similar displays in their yard for the past three Halloweens after finding the skeletons on sale. They said its given them something fun to do during the pandemic.

Photo credit: Brian Carr (FOX 9)

If you’d like to see the display in person, head to the 4100 block of Chowen Avenue in Minneapolis.

Advertisement