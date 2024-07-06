Minneapolis hit-and-run seriously injures pedestrian

article

A pedestrian has critical injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to 6th Street South near Nicollet Mall, and found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a sedan was speeding from Hennepin Avenue to 6th Street South when it struck the man as he was crossing the street near Nicollet Mall. The driver of the sedan reportedly did not stop or slow down.

The injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

Minneapolis police are investigating.