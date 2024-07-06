Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Saint Louis County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Minneapolis hit-and-run seriously injures pedestrian

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 6, 2024 2:27pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

File photo of a Minneapolis police squad car.  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pedestrian has critical injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Minneapolis early Saturday morning. 

According to Minneapolis police, around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to 6th Street South near Nicollet Mall, and found a man with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say that a sedan was speeding from Hennepin Avenue to 6th Street South when it struck the man as he was crossing the street near Nicollet Mall. The driver of the sedan reportedly did not stop or slow down. 

The injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital. 

Minneapolis police are investigating. 