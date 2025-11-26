Minneapolis ghost towns: Sudden cold snap clears crowds

The Brief A sudden shift in weather brought snow and wind chills near zero to Minneapolis. Many residents chose to stay indoors, while some braved the cold for outdoor activities. Locals shared mixed feelings about the drastic change in temperature.



A sudden shift in weather has transformed Minneapolis, sending many residents indoors while a few embraced the winter chill.

The shift to winter weather

What we know:

On Tuesday, the weather in Minneapolis changed dramatically, with snow and strong winds replacing the milder conditions from earlier in the week. Many areas that usually see a lot of foot traffic appeared deserted as people sought shelter from the cold.

Some residents, however, took advantage of the last bits of warmth before the harsher winter conditions set in. Jessie Fisher from Minneapolis mentioned taking her dog for a walk, anticipating that the snow would soon make outdoor activities less appealing.

Local perspective:

"I figured it's a good time to get a run in because it's gonna get nasty tonight," said Dave Peters, who also noted he would need more clothing for future runs. Jeff Mandel expressed mixed feelings, saying, "I don't know if I like it, but it's Minnesota. I guess you have to accept it."

Despite the cold, some residents found joy in the winter scenery. Steve Dupont enjoyed the windy day, saying, "Saw an eagle, bunch of turkeys and really enjoying it." Victoria Sabo shared her love for the outdoors, stating, "I'd live outside if I could."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the current weather conditions will persist or if there will be any significant improvements in the coming days.