Northeast Minneapolis residents fear winter freeze as water line work drags on

The Brief A northeast Minneapolis neighborhood near Columbia Park has been living with dug-up streets and above-ground water lines since at least May. Residents say they've seen little visible progress and worry the project won't wrap up before winter hits. The city says the project is on schedule and expects underground water lines to be restored within about one month.



A Minneapolis neighborhood has spent the summer navigating, what one resident calls, construction chaos — and now residents are anxiously watching the calendar as temperatures start to drop.

Months of disruption near 2nd Street and 35th Avenue

What we know:

As fall arrives, a neighborhood near Columbia Park is hoping a change in season brings a change in scenery.

City crews have been refurbishing underground water lines in the area since May, according to residents living in the construction zone. Crews dug several large holes in the streets to access and restore old water lines. During construction the neighborhood's water supply is rerouted above ground through temporary plastic pipes and hoses.

What residents are dealing with

What they're saying:

"My dad came and visited. He thought a bomb had gone off in the neighborhood," said Aaron Christopher, who lives nearby. "It's just chaos — it was even hard just to get to our house."

Christopher describes the temporary water lines as a makeshift setup, and said he’s worried the lines won’t be sturdy enough to withstand cooler temperatures.

"We've got water lines above ground. Literally like glorified garden hoses feeding us water to our houses," he said.

Christopher said it's been months since he's seen crews making meaningful progress on the project.

What the city is saying

The other side:

The city sent a letter to the neighborhood dated April 22 stating the project deadline is not until November.

"There will likely be periods of minimal activity in your area, but please be assured the project is progressing," the letter said.

Concerns heading into winter

Why you should care:

A city spokesperson told FOX 9 that a higher number of curved streets and decreased water flow to the far north area of the city have complicated the renovation, but that everything remains on schedule. The spokesperson said the city hired a specialized contractor to refurbish the lines, and said restoring the water lines is important to extend the life of the pipes and improve water flow.

Still, Christopher and other neighbors say they want regular project updates from city staff.

"The timeline is just so long that I think people are losing patience," Christopher said.

Their biggest worry is what happens if an early freeze arrives before the work is done.

"We've had winters hit as early as late October here. And so, yeah, it needs to be addressed," said Christopher.