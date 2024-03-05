Minneapolis firefighters evacuate residents from burning townhome

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire crews responding to the scene of a townhome fire on the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South in Minneapolis. From: FOX 9

Fire crews evacuated residents from a burning townhome in Minneapolis late Monday night.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a blaze around 11:40 p.m. at a residential building on the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-and-a-half-story townhome with heavy smoke and flames. Fire crews learned there might be people still inside and entered the residence to evacuate them.

Crews also evacuated nearby residential townhouses and attacked the fire located in one of the units. MFD said the fire and smoke extended to nearby townhomes, and a second-alarm fire was called for additional help.

Fire crews attacked the blaze and cut holes in the roof to help ventilate and get the flames under control. The unit where the fire occurred was deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was called to assist two children and an adult.

No injuries were reported, but two people were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.