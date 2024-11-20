Teenager shot and killed in south Minneapolis neighborhood

article

The Brief The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place in Minneapolis. At the scene, police found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.



An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in a south Minneapolis neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

What we know

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 8:40 p.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place. At the scene, officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds, and police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the victim was 18 years old, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity, along with the cause and manner of his death.

What we don’t know

Law enforcement officers are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting but said "limited information was available." Officers secured and canvased the area while the forensic team processed the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police encourage anyone with information to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8577 or online here.

What they’re saying

"My thoughts are with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence. Our investigators will work tirelessly to give a voice to this person who can no longer speak for themselves and seek justice for him," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a provided statement.