2nd body discovered after downtown Minneapolis apartment fire

Fire officials say they have now found a second body in the wreckage of a Minneapolis apartment fire that left four other people hospitalized earlier this week.

What we know about the fire

The fire happened on Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South. The blaze left four people hospitalized, including a child, and several others had to be rescued from the burning four-story building.

Initially, firefighters did not report any deaths.

First body discovered on Thursday

The Minneapolis Fire Department said it was notified around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday that someone living in the apartment building that had recently burned was unaccounted for.

Crews returned to the building on Thursday and searched the fourth-floor unit where the resident lived. After digging through the debris from the collapsed roof, officials said they discovered the body of an elderly man.

Second body found

Later in the day, fire crews reported the discovery of a second body as search efforts continued. Firefighters said in an update on Thursday afternoon that the second body was also pulled from under rubble from the roof collapse.

Search efforts are ongoing and crews will continue their search on Friday using cadaver dogs to make sure there aren't any more victims.

What we don’t know

The Minneapolis Fire Department did not share further details about the victims.

FOX 9 is told the case is now being treated as an arson investigation.

This is the third fire-related fatality of 2024 for Minneapolis.