Popular Minneapolis DJ remembered after being fatally shot

Around Minneapolis this week, flowers and words are all people have to try to show how many lives Justin Marshall touched with his own.

Around 2:30 a.m. on July 25, authorities say Marshall was shot multiple times near Mortimer’s Bar, and later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

Now, his friends and loved ones are struggling to navigate the emotions of this loss.

Remembering Minneapolis DJ Justin ‘Juice’ Marshall

What they're saying:

At Kowalski’s Market, where Marshall worked for about two decades, employees say the 37-year-old had a larger-than-life impact. Meanwhile, just down the street at the F45 gym where he played music, friends Ellie Olson and Megan Prebeg remember him as DJ Juice.

"We don’t know how to navigate this right now," Ellie Olson of F45 Training told FOX 9.

"The stories are endless, the memories we’ll never forget them," Olson continued. "There’s so many memories that we share."

Remembered as the "ultimate jokester," with a personality and presence that stood out in any room, Justin’s peers say he improved the lives of those around him.

"He didn’t have a bad bone in his body," Megan Prebeg of F45 Training said. "He was just always a peacemaker. He just loved everybody."

What you can do:

An online fundraiser for his funeral expenses has already surpassed its $25,000 goal. The webpage says Marshall was killed on his birthday.