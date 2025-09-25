Minneapolis mayoral debate: How to watch live

The Brief Five of the people running for mayor of Minneapolis will participate in a debate Friday morning. Voters in Minneapolis will decide Nov. 4 who the next mayor will be via ranked-choice voting. Fifteen candidates are on the ballot. You can watch the debate live in the player above. It starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 26.



A mayoral debate for people running to be the next mayor of Minneapolis will be held Friday morning — and you can stream it on FOX 9 and YouTube.

How to watch the Minneapolis mayoral debate

What we know:

There are 15 candidates running to be the next mayor of Minneapolis, including incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, who is seeking a third term.

Five of the candidates are expected to participate in Friday morning's debate. The confirmed participants, according to debate host Citizens League, are:

Rev. DeWayne Davis, former pastor of Plymouth Congressional Church

Sen. Omar Fateh, a Democratic socialist who represents District 62

Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey

Jazz Hampton, CEO of the app TurnSignl

Brenda Short, a formerly unhoused Minneapolis resident and small business owner

The debate will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. The Citizen League's debate is in partnership with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber and the Minneapolis Downtown Council. Twin Cities PBS' Mary Lahammer and WCCO Radio's Blois Olson will serve as moderators.

READ MORE: Minneapolis mayoral candidates differ on homeless encampment policies

Watch live:

You can watch the debate on the Citizen League's website, as well as streaming in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Olson joined FOX 9 All Day on Thursday to provide a preview of what to expect during Friday's debate. Watch the segment below.

Who is running for mayor of Minneapolis?

Local perspective:

Voters in Minneapolis will head to the polls on Nov. 4 to choose the next mayor via ranked-choice voting. Early voting is underway in Minneapolis and across the state.

Here is the list of candidates running for mayor of Minneapolis:

DeWayne Davis

Kevin A. Dwire

Omar Fateh

Jacob Frey

Jazz Hampton

Charlie McCloud

Xavier Pauke

Troy Peterson

Andrea Revel

Alejandro Richardson

Brenda Short

Adam Terzich

Laverne Turner

Jeffrey Wagner

Kevin Ward