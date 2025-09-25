Minneapolis mayoral debate: How to watch live
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A mayoral debate for people running to be the next mayor of Minneapolis will be held Friday morning — and you can stream it on FOX 9 and YouTube.
How to watch the Minneapolis mayoral debate
What we know:
There are 15 candidates running to be the next mayor of Minneapolis, including incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, who is seeking a third term.
Five of the candidates are expected to participate in Friday morning's debate. The confirmed participants, according to debate host Citizens League, are:
- Rev. DeWayne Davis, former pastor of Plymouth Congressional Church
- Sen. Omar Fateh, a Democratic socialist who represents District 62
- Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey
- Jazz Hampton, CEO of the app TurnSignl
- Brenda Short, a formerly unhoused Minneapolis resident and small business owner
The debate will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. The Citizen League's debate is in partnership with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber and the Minneapolis Downtown Council. Twin Cities PBS' Mary Lahammer and WCCO Radio's Blois Olson will serve as moderators.
Watch live:
You can watch the debate on the Citizen League's website and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.
Olson joined FOX 9 All Day on Thursday to provide a preview of what to expect during Friday's debate. Watch the segment below.
Who is running for mayor of Minneapolis?
Local perspective:
Voters in Minneapolis will head to the polls on Nov. 4 to choose the next mayor via ranked-choice voting. Early voting is underway in Minneapolis and across the state.
Here is the list of candidates running for mayor of Minneapolis:
- DeWayne Davis
- Kevin A. Dwire
- Omar Fateh
- Jacob Frey
- Jazz Hampton
- Charlie McCloud
- Xavier Pauke
- Troy Peterson
- Andrea Revel
- Alejandro Richardson
- Brenda Short
- Adam Terzich
- Laverne Turner
- Jeffrey Wagner
- Kevin Ward