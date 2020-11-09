Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, McLeod County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County, Dunn County, Pierce County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Goodhue County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Rice County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Pine County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Minneapolis customs officials seize $41,500 of counterfeit smartphone accessories

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. border officials say they confiscated more than $41,500 worth of counterfeit phone accessories from Hong Kong bound for a Minnesota recipient.

In a release Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the fake Apple and Samsung accessories were flagged by customs officials due to poor quality and incorrect packaging. CBP officials in Minneapolis inspected the shipment and found the items to be fake.

The items were labeled as Samsung phone cases, iPhone phone cases and iPhone adapters. If the merchandise was real, the total MSRP value would be $41,500.

“Substandard and illegal products harm the U.S. economy and the health and safety of consumers, in particular, the adapters can be exceptionally dangerous,” said Augustine Moore, Area Port Director-Minneapolis. “Once again our CBP officers at the Port of Minnesota have demonstrated their exceptional skill and superior commodity expertise.”

The CBP says intellectual property rights protection is a priority of the department. It says its agents have seized 27,599 shipments valued at more than $1.5 billion in 2019. Most of those shipments are watches and jewelry, about 15 percent.