Minneapolis officials detail crisis response updates following George Floyd report

One year after initially receiving an after-action report detailing the city and state’s collective response to the George Floyd protest and riots, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander and others outlined on Thursday efforts to ensure the systemic communication failures found could be prevented in future events.

"This is about learning from our mistakes and making sure we’re prepared when emergency strikes, and making sure our lines of communication are open. We’re not ignoring the reality of what happened. In fact, we are recognizing it," Frey said Thursday. "The next time something goes down, we will be prepared as a city."

On March 8, 2022, the Minneapolis City Council received an after-action report on the city's response to the protests and riots in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd.

Conducted by an independent firm, the report detailed the city's failures that resulted in the loss of the Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct, and hundreds of small businesses along Lake Street. Following its release, FOX 9 detailed three key takeaways and findings.

Throughout the report, a common theme was the breakdown in internal communication and chain of command that occurred within the city and the police department as officials struggled to respond to the unprecedented level of protests, and eventually riots, that overtook the city.

After reviewing more than 30 hours of body-cam footage and conducting interviews with dozens of officers, the report concluded that rank-and-file officers responding to the unrest not only lacked clear orders or communication from command staff, they also "were not provided with consistent rules of engagement or control," especially as it concerned the use of "less-lethal" rounds and chemical munitions.

Not only did Frey and then-Police Chief Medaria Arradondo not understand the protocol required to call for the Minnesota National Guard, but the police department also lacked an action plan for soldiers, the report found.

In response, in 2022 the city launched the National Incident Management System Reset (NIMS) project designed to, "Improve the city’s ability to use its incident Command Center, Emergency Operations Center, Joint Information System and multi-agency groups to manage complex incidents.

Run by the Federal Government and FEMA, Frey hopes an Integrated Emergency Management Course will be held in 2024.

Implementation of NIMS is the first of five strategies that city leaders will use to correct the city’s response systems.

According to city officials, of the 27 recommendations made in the report, 17 projects have been implemented to date, while the other 10 remain in progress.

Another area of improvement has been the change to the "strong Mayor" system of executive powers that provides clearer direction of authority for departments, Frey said on Thursday.