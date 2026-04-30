Minneapolis crash, gun-pointing incident leaves man seriously injured
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two cars crashed after a driver pointed a gun at another driver in Minneapolis Thursday morning.
Minneapolis crash
What we know:
According to Minneapolis police, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-car crash with possible gunfire at the intersection of West 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.
At the scene, officers found a man inside a Honda sedan unresponsive with life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital.
Police say that the driver of the Honda sedan and a driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe collided at the intersection, and the Honda struck a building and the Tahoe left the roadway and came to a stop on the sidewalk.
Investigators believe that the driver of the Tahoe pointed a gun at the driver of the Honda, and possibly fired a shot.
The driver of the Tahoe was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail, police said.
Police say the Honda driver's injuries do not appear to include a gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led up to the crash and gun-pointing incident, but it is under investigation.
The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.