Minneapolis crash, gun-pointing incident leaves man seriously injured

The Brief Minneapolis police say two cars collided after one driver pointed a gun and possibly fired shots at the other driver. The driver that allegedly pointed the gun has been arrested, the other driver suffered serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of West 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.



Two cars crashed after a driver pointed a gun at another driver in Minneapolis Thursday morning.

Minneapolis crash

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-car crash with possible gunfire at the intersection of West 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.

At the scene, officers found a man inside a Honda sedan unresponsive with life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police say that the driver of the Honda sedan and a driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe collided at the intersection, and the Honda struck a building and the Tahoe left the roadway and came to a stop on the sidewalk.

Investigators believe that the driver of the Tahoe pointed a gun at the driver of the Honda, and possibly fired a shot.

The driver of the Tahoe was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail, police said.

Police say the Honda driver's injuries do not appear to include a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the crash and gun-pointing incident, but it is under investigation.