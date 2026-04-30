Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis crash, gun-pointing incident leaves man seriously injured

By
Published  April 30, 2026 5:18pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police say two cars collided after one driver pointed a gun and possibly fired shots at the other driver.
    • The driver that allegedly pointed the gun has been arrested, the other driver suffered serious injuries.
    • The crash happened at the intersection of West 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two cars crashed after a driver pointed a gun at another driver in Minneapolis Thursday morning. 

Minneapolis crash 

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-car crash with possible gunfire at the intersection of West 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. 

At the scene, officers found a man inside a Honda sedan unresponsive with life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital. 

Police say that the driver of the Honda sedan and a driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe collided at the intersection, and the Honda struck a building and the Tahoe left the roadway and came to a stop on the sidewalk. 

Investigators believe that the driver of the Tahoe pointed a gun at the driver of the Honda, and possibly fired a shot. 

The driver of the Tahoe was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail, police said. 

Police say the Honda driver's injuries do not appear to include a gunshot wound. 

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the crash and gun-pointing incident, but it is under investigation. 

The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyRoad incidents