Minneapolis couple on ‘Wild adventure’ to visit all 32 NHL arenas

The Brief Becky Wahlin and Bill Tucker are on a mission to see a game at every NHL ice rink. They started in October 2018 and will finish their journey at the Wild game at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday night. They say they would never have visited some cities like Columbus, Ohio, or Dallas, Texas, if it weren't for going to watch a hockey game there.



Becky Wahlin and Bill Tucker usually make it to a handful of Wild games every year, but they'll be celebrating a special occasion at the team's game this Sunday.

Cool mission

Local perspective:

Beckie Wahlin and her husband, Bill Tucker, are fans of hockey at every level.

But as much as they love the home of Minnesota's professional hockey team, they're also "wild" about the arenas the other NHL teams play in too.

"I think it's very cool that we've done it, and we've gotten this far," said Wahlin.

All 32 arenas

The backstory:

Back in 2018, the retired couple decided to visit all 32 NHL ice rinks in the United States and Canada.

They started in Winnipeg, and over the last six and a half years, they've made it to 30 of them, with plans to go to number 31 in St. Louis on Tuesday night.

"We both like hockey. Beckie's probably 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10 and I'm a 7. So, hockey resonated with both of us, and we decided we'd give it a shot," said Tucker.

Even though they don't always see the Minnesota Wild play in the different cities, they wear Wild t-shirts to the games to show their support for their hometown team.

They also take a picture in front of each arena, try the city's signature food, and buy a puck as a souvenir.

"It's been a great adventure visiting all these cities. You just see more than you would ever see by not going on this adventure," said Tucker.

Ultimate goal

What they're saying:

The two hope to complete their quest at The Wild game at the X on Sunday night, but they'll never put the memories from their mission on ice.

"Everybody's been friendly. Everybody's been welcoming. Everybody's been accommodating. It's been a great journey," said Tucker.