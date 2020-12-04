Minneapolis council approves Bryan Tyner as new Minneapolis fire chief

article

The Minneapolis City Council approved the appointment of a new fire chief for the Minneapolis Fire Department, according to a city official.

Bryan Tyner will replace Chief John Fruetel, who will be retiring after 40 years of service. Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Tyner as the next chief.

Tyner joined the department in 1995 and has served in multiple leadership roles, most recently as the assistant chief of administration, a position he has held since 2015.

"It is my distinct honor to be next fire chief in the city where I grew up and for a community that I love," Tyner said in a press release. "My personal values -- honesty, integrity and fairness -- are what I will bring to my tenure as fire chief as we as a department collectively endeavor to become an industry leader in the fire service."

Tyner will become the second Black fire chief in the history of the department.