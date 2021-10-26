Minneapolis considers ordinance to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise this year, and now Minneapolis city leaders are hoping to crack down on the crime.

A new ordinance would make it harder for thieves to sell catalytic converters by making it illegal to buy to sell them if they're not attached to a vehicle. Exceptions would be made, however, for licensed auto repair or parts businesses.

According to authorities, Minneapolis has seen more than 1,000 catalytic converter thefts so far this year. Meanwhile, St. Paul - which already has such an ordinance - has seen about 1,500 thefts.

Despite those numbers, officials hope the new ordinance would still deter criminals.