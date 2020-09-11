Minneapolis community members consider social conditions that led to George Floyd’s death

article

After the four officers facing charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis appeared in court, many people gathered in south Minneapolis to talk about Floyd's death.

As our crews learned Friday evening, emotions are still very raw, even after more than three months since Floyd died on Memorial Day.

"It was heartbreaking," said Minneapolis resident Autumn Adkins. "It was depressing. I had a hard time functioning in the beginning."

At the corner of 42nd and Cedar in south Minneapolis, the issue of police brutality is top of mind.

"Because I would like to know how we progress," said Adkins. "There's been a lot of discussions about what's happened up to this point but I want to know what happens after this."

Advertisement

Communities United Against Police Brutality is holding a series of public hearings on the death of George Floyd. The first is about the conditions that led up to what happened at 38th and Chicago and community members' own experiences with police.

"It's all about giving the community an opportunity to have their voices heard," said Michelle Gross with the group.

Some say the first in-person court appearances by the four officers involved in Floyd's death are an important step towards justice for George.

"To be honest, I'm kind of dismayed they are calling for a dismissal of their charges," said Seth Kuhl-Stennes. "This is a total lack of accountability for that they did. No matter what they did; no matter which police officer, they are all culpable in some way."

But others say there's a long way to go to get rid of police brutality in our community.

"That we actually see change, permanent change," said Adkins. "My family has experienced policed brutality I don't want to see it anymore."

Communities United Against Police Brutality says, after holding further hearings, it will write a report -- like the Warren Commission report after the assassination of John F. Kennedy -- to give to the city in an effort to make some lasting changes.

