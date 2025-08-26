Minneapolis college student detained by ICE, attorney says

The Brief Kevin Alfredo Murillo Lucero, 19, of Minneapolis, was detained on Aug. 7. He faces deportation to Ecuador, but it is unclear why, his attorney said. Lucero has a pending asylum case and a work permit, his attorney said.



A Minneapolis college student was detained by immigration agents earlier this month, but his attorney is challenging that detention.

Minneapolis student detained by ICE, deemed flight risk

What we know:

Lucero was detained while driving a car with several others inside, his attorney, Evangeline Dhawan-Maloney, tells FOX 9.

She said he did not appear to be the target, but was likely detained because he is not a U.S. citizen.

An immigration court judge denied his bond on the grounds that he is a flight risk because he does not have any relatives in the country who are here legally.

The decision means he will remain in custody at the Sherburne County Jail until his next court appearance, which could be months away, she said.

The backstory:

Lucero immigrated to the United States from Ecuador in 2020 when he was 14, Dhawan-Maloney said. She noted that he had applied for asylum, which is pending, and has a work permit, both of which she said allow him to stay in the country.

He is a student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, where he studies international business on a full scholarship.

Unclear why student detained

What they're saying:

"It’s not entirely clear to me. It sounds like there were other people in the car with him that were also non-U.S. citizens," she said. "It’s pretty clear, at least from what I have seen, that ICE was not targeting him specifically."

What's next:

Lucero does not yet have another court date, his attorney said.