Minneapolis closes 2 beaches due to high E. Coli levels

article

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) temporarily closed two popular beaches on Thursday after high levels of E. Coli bacteria were found in the water.

Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed after routine testing found that E. coli bacteria levels exceeded state guidelines. The MPRB said both beaches were significantly affected by rainwater as the lakes have large stormwater outlets.

While the bacteria levels are high, there have been no reports of swimmers being sick at either beach. The MPRB reminded visitors to stay safe while swimming and provided tips, including:

Don’t swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick

Be careful not to get lake water in your mouth

Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper

Avoid swimming after a rainfall: high bacterial levels in lakes generally return to normal levels within 48 hours of a rainfall

Towel dry immediately after exiting the water to prevent Swimmer’s Itch

When in doubt, stay out. Do not swim or play in blue-green algae.

The beaches will re-open when the bacteria levels are within guidelines, said MPRB. All other public beaches remain open. To find the latest information visit their website here.