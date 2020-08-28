Minneapolis City Council votes unanimously to delay lease for temporary Third Precinct building

The Minneapolis City Council voted Friday morning to delay the temporary lease for the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct, sending the issue back to a committee for more debate.

Friday morning, the City Council voted unanimously to delay a three-year lease for a temporary site at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue. At the meeting, council members voiced concerns that the site may draw further unrest in the area, as the neighborhood is still healing following the death of George Floyd.

Rioters set the Third Precinct building on fire in May during the unrest following the Floyd's death. Since then, officers have been working out of the Convention Center. City staff apparently looked at 26 sites and determined the Minnehaha Avenue location to be the best fit.

There will be further hearings in September that will allow for more input and study on the temporary lease.