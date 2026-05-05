Minneapolis City Council to vote on gun control ordinance despite state law limits

The Brief Minneapolis City Council will vote Thursday on a new gun control ordinance. The ordinance would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns, but state law overrides city rules. Most public comments supported the ordinance, but its enforceability remains uncertain.



Minneapolis leaders are moving forward with a new gun control ordinance, but questions remain about whether it can actually be enforced.

City council advances gun control ordinance to full vote

What we know:

The Minneapolis City Council’s Committee of the Whole voted unanimously to send a proposed gun control ordinance to the full council for a vote on Thursday. The ordinance would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns in the city.

The measure also includes stricter rules for public carrying of firearms and safe storage. It would require gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms and mandates safe storage practices.

The city is following in the footsteps of St. Paul, which passed a similar ordinance to send a message about gun safety, even though state law takes precedence over city rules.

Public hearing draws support and personal stories

What they're saying:

During a public hearing, almost everyone who spoke supported the ordinance. Many were parents of Annunciation School students, who are still struggling to cope after the August 2025 mass shooting. One man, who survived being shot four times at a birthday party, also spoke about being haunted by the experience.

The hearing highlighted the emotional toll gun violence has taken on families and survivors in the community.

The city hopes that by passing the ordinance, it can send a message and lay groundwork in case cities are ever given more power to enforce their own gun laws in the future.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the city would enforce the ordinance since state law supersedes local rules, and there is no timeline for when or if cities might gain more authority over gun laws.