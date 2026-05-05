MN permanent supportive housing: How one model helps chronically homeless find stability

The Brief More than 10,000 people in Minnesota were found to be homeless in a recent statewide study. Permanent supportive housing is a growing model to address chronic homelessness, with new funding bills under consideration in the Minnesota state legislature. Catholic Charities operates 1,100 supportive housing units in the Twin Cities, helping people like Army veteran Kevin find stability.



A look inside permanent supportive housing shows how this model is helping Minnesotans break the cycle of homelessness.

Permanent supportive housing offers more than a roof

What we know:

Permanent supportive housing is designed for people who have struggled with long-term homelessness, often due to disabling conditions or chemical dependency. The model combines affordable housing with support services to help residents achieve stability and independence.

"It’s going very good. Just like I said, I raised my right hand, and I’m thankful I got a roof over my head," said Kevin, a resident at Endeavor Residence and a U.S. Army veteran.

Catholic Charities provides 900 permanent supportive housing units at locations like Endeavor Residence, Higher Ground, The Glenwood and Dorothy Day, plus another 200 units through private landlords.

"Permanent supportive housing takes people who have some challenges and provide support for them to come into housing and feel they have the additional things they need to be long-term in housing," said Keith Kozerski, Chief Program Officer at Catholic Charities.

Case managers like Kate McGlinch work closely with residents to address issues such as mental health, chemical dependency and food insecurity.

"I can't emphasize enough how important it is just to have, you know, a roof over your head, dependable food resources, and case management all kind of in one," said McGlinch.

Kevin’s journey from homelessness to stability

What they're saying:

After years of periodic homelessness due to chemical dependency, he found stability and support at Endeavor Residence.

"I’ve been homeless periodically from stretches like two or three years at a time because of a chemical dependency issue that I was dealing with," said Kevin.

He credits the supportive environment and staff for helping him confront his challenges.

"I believe you need to be grounded in a supportive permanent housing place so at least you feel safe. You can work from that and grow from that, and it’s helped me immensely," said Kevin.

Kevin now enjoys simple pleasures, like baking in his own kitchen and having a safe place to sleep. "I’m just starting to discover baking. And I’m just trying to take it to the next level. My next endeavor is blueberry muffins," he said.

At Endeavor Residence, Kevin has found not just a home, but a community with fellow residents and staff members, such as Valentino, who works at the front desk.

"Kevin from heaven? Yeah, that’s Kevin from heaven right there…" said Valentino as Kevin walked toward his mailbox in the lobby.

Funding and the future of supportive housing in Minnesota

Big picture view:

The permanent supportive housing model is funded by state and federal tax dollars, private donations and philanthropic support. Two bills in the Minnesota Legislature would add $33 million to support this approach.

"A lot of our residents pay some amount of rent. It varies widely in the amount they pay based on the type of subsidy or rental assistance that they're receiving. And then Catholic Charities also goes out and has to contribute philanthropic dollars to help support the cost of these programs," said Kozerski.

Catholic Charities maintains a high retention rate, with more than 90% of residents either staying in supportive housing or moving on to another positive destination.

"Last year, we were able to maintain over 90% of our residents. Either maintain their housing with us or we're able to move to another positive destination," said Kozerski.

The model is seen as cost-effective compared to emergency shelter or incarceration, and it provides a vital next step for people moving out of shelters.

Local perspective:

The need for affordable housing and support services is growing as economic pressures increase.

"As economic tension occurs in our community with rising prices of food, rising utility costs, increased unemployment, that all of those things are factors about whether someone's able to pay the rent. And yeah, we will end up seeing more families experiencing homelessness if we don't figure out a way to stabilize that, bring prices down. And help people with financial assistance in the meantime," said Kozerski.

Permanent supportive housing gives people a chance to rebuild their lives, offering both stability and a sense of belonging.

If not for his own apartment, Kevin has no doubt where he’d be. "I’d still be back at square one and still be kind of struggling," said Kevin.