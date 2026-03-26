Minneapolis council member accuses colleagues of bullying during heated debate

The Brief A Minneapolis City Council meeting went off the rails on Thursday as council members debated a resolution. Council Member Aurin Chowdhury accused colleagues of bullying her, recalling being called a "f--king child" while chairing a previous meeting. Council President Elliot Payne called a recess to allow tensions to cool.



A Minneapolis City Council meeting broke down into a heated argument on Thursday, with one member accusing others of bullying and another challenging the president to get the meeting in order.

Divestment debate

What we know:

Council members were discussing a resolution urging European financial institutions to divest from companies that enable the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

The debate on that resolution followed debate over another resolution urging the Trump administration to end its executive order on Cuba that has caused disorder there.

Local perspective:

For both resolutions, some members questioned why the body was worrying about international issues when Minneapolis had its own problems to deal with.

The conflict:

The problems seemed to begin as Council Member Elizabeth Shaffer began to speak. Two other council members, seemingly Aurin Chowdhury and LaTrisha Vetaw, began to argue off the mic.

Vetaw could be heard saying, "Don't tell me what to do."

Later, Vetaw chided Council President Elliot Payne, saying he needs to "learn how to run a meeting."

"I'm growing tired of this selective call out of people," she added. "Council Member Chowdhury literally just made a comment that I didn't even know was directed at me."

"I've certainly heard Council Member Wonsley today make snarky comments and noises at people when she didn't like how people voted," Vetaw added. "The same thing is going on with Chowdhury's tantrum she's having up here because we're not voting like she wants us to."

"I don't come to work to be bullied"

Big picture view:

Payne admonished Vetaw for breaking council standards in her comments.

As the debate continued, things continued to get personal.

Council Member Chowdhury seemed to get emotional at one point, accusing other members of bullying her.

"When I'm chairing a meeting and someone calls me a f--king child," she recalled. "I'm just doing a direct quote. It's not fair. It's not okay. I don't want to come to work to be bullied."

At that point, Payne put the meeting in recess to calm things down.

'I've been ICE'd my whole damn life'

What they're saying:

When they returned, Council Member Pearl Warren made an emotional plea, urging the council to concern itself with what's going on in Minneapolis.

"What ICE is doing is disgusting," she said. "But I've been ICE'd my whole damn life."

"When Black babies are being slaughtered on the streets, I don't see protesters pulling up to stop the violence that continues to perpetuate in north Minneapolis," she added. "I'm tired. I'm angry. I'm pissed off. But I won't allow it to stop my productivity and what needs to be done for the community."

End result:

The council ultimately approved both resolutions.