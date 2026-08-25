Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Aug. 28–30)

Minnesota is pulling out all the stops this weekend, from the Great Minnesota Get-Together to K-pop dance battles, the Renaissance Festival's Highland Games, and a Pokémon convention making its full comeback.

Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 28–30, 7 a.m.–11 p.m. (admission gates close at 9 p.m.)

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

$20 adults ages 13–64; $18 children ages 5–12 and seniors 65+.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together kicks off this Thursday with Bonnie Raitt. Weird Al takes to the Grand Stand on Friday, followed by a celebration of the Minneapolis Sound on Saturday featuring Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival's Highland Fling

Aug. 29–30, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee

Advance: $26.95 adults, $24.95 seniors, $16.95 children; Children 4 and younger are free.

This weekend's Scottish-themed program layers Highland Games, caber and keg tossing and more on top of the festival's regular jousting and Renaissance entertainment. Aug. 30 also features a Turkey Leg Trot 5K at 9 a.m. — the $45 adult race package includes admission, a shirt and a turkey-leg voucher.

Woodbury Days

Aug. 28, 4–10 p.m.; Aug. 29, 10 a.m.–10:30 p.m.; Aug. 30, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Ojibway Park, 2695 Ojibway Drive, Woodbury

Free

Woodbury's annual community festival brings live music, a carnival, Taste of Woodbury, a car show, bingo and family activities to Ojibway Park. Don't miss the fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday or the Grande Parade kicking off at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

KPOP MINNECON

Aug. 29, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; Aug. 30, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

One-day pass: $30 adults, $25 children 11 and younger. Two-day pass: $50 adults, $35 children. The Aug. 29 concert requires a separate $71 ticket.

This two-day K-pop convention at Saint Paul RiverCentre packs in live performances, dance showcases, panels, workshops, exclusive merchandise, photocard trading, and interactive fan experiences. Guests include artists from Korea and the United States, plus voice actors from KPop Demon Hunters.

PokéCon: Advanced

Aug. 29–30, approximately 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan

At the door: $45 for the weekend or $35 for Aug. 30 only. Children 5 and younger are free with an adult.

Minnesota's Pokémon convention is back for its first full weekend event since the pandemic, featuring card and video-game tournaments, a cosplay contest, panels, artists, vendors and a concert. Voice guests include Bill Rogers, the modern voice of Brock, and Danny Kramer, the voice of Dragon Gym leader Raihan.