Minneapolis City Council approves $200K settlement in Jamar Clark shooting

Members of the Minneapolis City Council voted Friday to approve a settlement agreement for the family of Jamar Clark, the man killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Attorneys for Clark's family announced the $200,000 agreement earlier this month. The family filed the lawsuit after Clark's death outside an apartment on Plymouth Avenue in 2015.

Family members said the officers had violated Clark's civil rights in the shooting. However, the officers were never charged with his death. An investigation found Clark struggled with the officers before shots were fired and may have put his hand on one of the officers' guns.

In May, the city council rejected another settlement agreement for the Clark family.

Speaking with FOX 9 after the agreement was reached, Tiffany Roberson, Clark's sister, says she hopes her brother's case will bring about change in the city.