Minneapolis charter school takes steps to bring distance learners inside the classroom

A north Minneapolis charter school is taking steps to ensure that no child is left behind.

In just a few weeks, Harvest Best Academy, a K-8 school, will open its doors to its distance learners. However, it won't be a traditional classroom setting.

“We decided that we would bring our kindergarteners outside at least for the start of the school year. Our 1st through 8th graders would get distance learning from their teachers,” said Eric Mahmoud, Executive Director at Harvest Best Academy.

Like many school districts, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing hundreds of Harvest Best Academy students to learn from home - at least temporarily.

“From my experience, distance learning without the adult supervision does not work.

Concerned about the COVID-19 slide and learning loss, particularly among children of color, the school created room for learning pods, with safety in mind.

“Our solution is to provide the adult supervision so that students are on schedule, staying focused and adults can actually support them while they’re getting distance learning.

Mahmoud says it’s just one of many steps being taken to help prevent students from falling behind in uncertain times.

“That’s why we’re doing everything possible to ensure that our students are getting the support that they need to be successful,” he said.

The school kicked off the season last week and is still accepting new students.