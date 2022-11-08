Minneapolis carjacking perpetrator sentenced to more than 9 years in prison

The perpetrator of a violent armed carjacking in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 115 months in prison for his actions.

According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, Jerome Lee Swanson, 21, approached a person driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. He asked for a ride to a nearby location, and when the victim and Swanson arrived, he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, demanding they give him the vehicle. A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the hip.

Swanson then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

He was later apprehended with the vehicle and the pistol used in the carjacking.

Swanson pleaded guilty on July 8, 2022, to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by both the FBI and the Minneapolis Police Department.