Minneapolis cancels July 4 fireworks due to construction, staff shortages

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Those planning to celebrate the Fourth of July in Minneapolis will have to skip the city’s namesake celebration, according to a recent announcement. 

Due to construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages, the traditional Red, White and Boom celebration will not be held this year. This is the third year in a row the fireworks display has been canceled, with the previous two years canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In previous years, the annual celebrations offered fireworks that could be seen from numerous vantage points over the Mississippi River. 

Instead, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will host smaller, family friendly July 4 events at parks across the city, including Lake Harriet, Lake Nokomis, Logan Park and Victory Park.  

Meanwhile, Minneapolis' Aquatennial fireworks, which are advertised as in the top five fireworks shows in the country, are scheduled for July 23 along the Mississippi Riverfront on West River Parkway near Portland Avenue.