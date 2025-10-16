Minneapolis break-in spree damages 124 vehicles in 5 days

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating after 124 vehicles were damaged. The break-in spree happened between Oct. 9 and Oct. 14. Police have not announced any arrests directly related to the incident, but are working to determine if past offenders could be involved.



A break-in spree damaged 124 vehicles in Minneapolis in less than a week.

Minneapolis car break-ins

What we know:

Police say the vehicles were damaged between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, with the following number of break-ins on each day:

Oct. 9 – 9 vehicles

Oct. 10 – 13 vehicles

Oct. 11 – 11 vehicles

Oct.12 – 21 vehicles

Oct. 13 – 70 vehicles

Officers responded to the area of 31st Avenue South and Franklin Avenue on Oct. 9 when multiple 911 callers reported people breaking into vehicles. No new incidents or sightings were reported when police were in the area, so no arrests were made.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded on Oct. 13 when another pattern of vehicles being damaged was reported, but no suspects were found.

Officers did find a stolen vehicle in the area while police were investigating the incident on Oct. 13, but it was determined to be unrelated to the break-ins.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on any stolen property or estimated damage costs.

The backstory:

The recent spree comes two months after similar vehicle vandalism sprees in Minneapolis and surrounding cities in August. After those incidents, police arrested three teenage males, ages 15, 16, and 17, on Aug. 19. They have since been charged with motor vehicle tampering and fleeing on foot.

What you can do:

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking anyone who had their vehicle damaged to report it by filling out a report online through 311 or by calling 911.