Minneapolis Aquatennial 'moving forward' with plans for 2020 event but will monitor pandemic

As the coronavirus has brought a halt to most events in the Twin Cities, the Minneapolis Downtown Council says it is still hoping to host Aquatennial in 2020.

Responding to a report that Aquatennial wouldn't go on, the council said they are still moving forward with plans for the yearly event, which is scheduled for July 22 to 25.

However, officials note they will continue to monitor the pandemic and make changes as necessary.

The announcement comes as the state remains in a stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, with Governor Walz considering an extension. Under a state of emergency, the state forced restaurants and bars to close and shut down any large events, which hopes of slowing the spread of the virus and preventing a hospital overload.

This week, the Minneapolis park board decided to close their beaches and pools for the length of the summer due to the pandemic, saying ti wouldn't be safe to allow large groups to congregate.

Speaking Saturday, board superintendent Al Bangoura cited models from the governor that showed the curve of the pandemic could stretch into July.