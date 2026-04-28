Minneapolis apartment chaos: Teens smash door, attack tenant and party on rooftop

The Brief Tenants at The Venue on Knox Apartments in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood said teenagers smashed the building’s front door and partied on the rooftop late Saturday night. One tenant said he was attacked by a group of at least 10 teenagers after someone pulled the fire alarm. City Council Member Elizabeth Shaffer said "urban explorers" are "creating havoc" in Uptown.



Residents in the Uptown neighborhood said they are frustrated and scared after a group of teenagers broke into their apartment building and caused chaos over the weekend.

Tenants describe chaotic scene at Uptown apartment complex

What we know:

Tenants at The Venue on Knox Apartments said a group of teenagers broke through the front door late Saturday night and got inside the building.

"They smashed the front of the building. The entire door was smashed," said a tenant, who did not want to share his name. "As soon as I saw that was happening, I got out of there."

Once inside, tenants said the teenagers threw a loud party on the roof.

"Very loud parties. I hear them at night. They have emcees. They’re shouting, barking orders," the tenant recounted. "I didn’t know where that was coming from. The fact that it was on the rooftop, and I’m on the second floor, like that I could hear it, just shows it’s really out of hand."

Police said someone pulled the fire alarm, forcing everyone outside in the middle of the night.

After that, a tenant said he was attacked by a group of at least 10 teenagers, causing injuries to his head, arms and body.

City leader, police respond to concerns

Local perspective:

In a statement on Tuesday, City Council Member Elizabeth Shaffer referred to the teenagers as "urban explorers" and said they are trespassing and causing problems in Uptown.

"There have been these cases of ‘urban explorers’ who scale to rooftop patios, are trespassing and creating havoc... Authorities are working together to put in place some strategies to make sure this doesn’t happen again," she said.

Police said they documented the property damage, but have not made any arrests.

The chaos that unfolded over the weekend came just days after city leaders announced new plans to address crime in the Uptown neighborhood.

Tenants said apartment management has not addressed the incident.

"They haven’t sent us a single email. I thought there would be emails. I thought there would be phone calls to us. They’ve been completely unresponsive," said a tenant.

Apartment management did not respond to a request for comment.