Minneapolis head-on ambulance crash hospitalizes 5, including 2 paramedics

An ambulance crash in Minneapolis sent five people to the hospital, including two paramedics, just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Minneapolis ambulance crash

What we know:

A news release from the Hennepin EMS Public Information Office said the ambulance was responding to a non-urgent call without any lights or sirens and was "following normal traffic patterns." The ambulance, which was an advanced life support unit, was staffed by two paramedics.

The ambulance crew then reported at about 4:24 a.m. that they were involved in a crash and requested help while they began to render aid. Officials say police, firefighters and three additional ambulances then responded to the scene.

A total of five people were then taken to area hospitals for evaluation, including the two paramedics, who have since been released from the hospital, Hennepin EMS officials said.

The news release states the ambulance was eastbound on Lake Street West in Minneapolis when "a westbound sedan entered the eastbound lanes prior to the crash."

Minneapolis police say two of the people in the sedan were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and no arrests were made. Information on the third occupant was not available.

What we don't know:

Further details on the crash are still being investigated.