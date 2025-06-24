July 4th fireworks in Minnesota: List
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are numerous places to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.
Here is a list of fireworks shows across Minnesota.
Albert Lea
Fireworks begin at dust on July 4 over Fountain and Albert Lea Lakes.
Austin
Freedom Fest's fireworks will start at 10p.m. on July 4 in the Bandshell Community park.
Bemidji
Fireworks launch at dust on July 4 over Lake Bemidji. For best viewing go to the southern end of Lake Bemidji.
Bloomington
At Normandale Lake Park, fireworks start at nightfall on July 3.
Cannon Falls
Fireworks will be launched at dusk on July 4 on the Cannon Valley Fairgrounds. This is part of Cannon Valley Fair festivities.
Coon Rapids
Celebrate the fourth on the grounds of the Coon Rapids Ice Center, where fireworks start at 10 p.m. on July 4. They can also be watched from the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Grounds.
Crosby
After a daylong celebration on July 4 in the Cuyuna Lakes community, fireworks start at dusk over the Serpent Lake.
Crosslake
Fireworks will be launched over Cross Lake at 10:10 on July 5.
Delano
Delano's Fourth of July celebration is from July 3-6, with the fireworks spectacular at 10:30 p.m. on July 6 at Central Park in Delano.
Detroit Lakes
Watch the fireworks on the fourth from Mile Long City Beach. Fireworks will be launched from barges on the Detroit Lake starting at 10 p.m.
Duluth
Fourth Fest in the Bayfront Festival Park has fireworks starting at 10:10 p.m. on July 4.
Eagan
Fireworks will launch at 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Eagan Community Center Festival grounds.
Edina
The Edina fireworks show starts at Rosland Park at 10 p.m. on July 4.
Excelsior
To watch fireworks over Lake Minnetonka, go to Commons Park in Excelsior. Fireworks start at dusk on July 4.
Ely
See fireworks over Miners Lake at 10p.m. on July 4.
Eveleth
On July 3, fireworks will light up the world's largest hockey stick in Eveleth. The show starts at 10:15 p.m.
Lake City
Starting at dusk on the fourth, watch fireworks over the Mississippi River. Good places to watch them are the Ohuta Park, the harbor or along the Riverwalk.
Mankato
Watch fireworks in Riverfront Park on July 4 at 10 p.m. They can also be seen from Veteran's Memorial Bridge.
Minneapolis
Fireworks go off on July 4 at 10 p.m. over the west side of the Mississippi River in Downtown Minneapolis.
Nisswa
Nisswa's Freedom Day celebrations on July 3 include a firework display at dusk at the Nisswa Community Center.
Pequot Lakes
Fireworks launch from the Pequot Lakes High School field at dusk on July 3. Watch them from the Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes School and the TDS parking lot.
Richfield
The Richfield fireworks show in Veterans Park starts at 10 p.m. on July 4.
Shakopee
Watch a fireworks show at Canterbury Park on July 3. The show is set to start at 10 p.m.
Spicer
Starting at dusk, fireworks will go off over Green Lake on July 4. They can be viewed on a boat or from the shore.
St. Louis Park
Fireworks start at 10 p.m. on July 3 in Aquila Park. Earlier in the day there will be concessions and live entertainment.
Tofte
Celebrate the holiday at Tofte Town Park at dusk on July 4.
Waconia
Fireworks will go off over Lake Waconia at dusk on July 4. Watch them from Lake Waconia or the shore.
Warroad
Fireworks will launch at dusk on July 4 over the Warroad River at Kakaygeesick Bay.