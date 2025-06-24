July 4th fireworks in Minnesota: List

article

The Brief There are dozens of fireworks shows planned for July 4th weekend across Minnesota. Here's a list of events with fireworks to celebrate.



There are numerous places to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

Here is a list of fireworks shows across Minnesota.

Albert Lea

Fireworks begin at dust on July 4 over Fountain and Albert Lea Lakes.

Austin

Freedom Fest's fireworks will start at 10p.m. on July 4 in the Bandshell Community park.

Bemidji

Fireworks launch at dust on July 4 over Lake Bemidji. For best viewing go to the southern end of Lake Bemidji.

Bloomington

At Normandale Lake Park, fireworks start at nightfall on July 3.

Cannon Falls

Fireworks will be launched at dusk on July 4 on the Cannon Valley Fairgrounds. This is part of Cannon Valley Fair festivities.

Coon Rapids

Celebrate the fourth on the grounds of the Coon Rapids Ice Center, where fireworks start at 10 p.m. on July 4. They can also be watched from the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Grounds.

Crosby

After a daylong celebration on July 4 in the Cuyuna Lakes community, fireworks start at dusk over the Serpent Lake.

Crosslake

Fireworks will be launched over Cross Lake at 10:10 on July 5.

Delano

Delano's Fourth of July celebration is from July 3-6, with the fireworks spectacular at 10:30 p.m. on July 6 at Central Park in Delano.

Detroit Lakes

Watch the fireworks on the fourth from Mile Long City Beach. Fireworks will be launched from barges on the Detroit Lake starting at 10 p.m.

Duluth

Fourth Fest in the Bayfront Festival Park has fireworks starting at 10:10 p.m. on July 4.

Eagan

Fireworks will launch at 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Eagan Community Center Festival grounds.

Edina

The Edina fireworks show starts at Rosland Park at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Excelsior

To watch fireworks over Lake Minnetonka, go to Commons Park in Excelsior. Fireworks start at dusk on July 4.

Ely

See fireworks over Miners Lake at 10p.m. on July 4.

Eveleth

On July 3, fireworks will light up the world's largest hockey stick in Eveleth. The show starts at 10:15 p.m.

Lake City

Starting at dusk on the fourth, watch fireworks over the Mississippi River. Good places to watch them are the Ohuta Park, the harbor or along the Riverwalk.

Mankato

Watch fireworks in Riverfront Park on July 4 at 10 p.m. They can also be seen from Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

Minneapolis

Fireworks go off on July 4 at 10 p.m. over the west side of the Mississippi River in Downtown Minneapolis.

Nisswa

Nisswa's Freedom Day celebrations on July 3 include a firework display at dusk at the Nisswa Community Center.

Pequot Lakes

Fireworks launch from the Pequot Lakes High School field at dusk on July 3. Watch them from the Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes School and the TDS parking lot.

Richfield

The Richfield fireworks show in Veterans Park starts at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Shakopee

Watch a fireworks show at Canterbury Park on July 3. The show is set to start at 10 p.m.

Spicer

Starting at dusk, fireworks will go off over Green Lake on July 4. They can be viewed on a boat or from the shore.

St. Louis Park

Fireworks start at 10 p.m. on July 3 in Aquila Park. Earlier in the day there will be concessions and live entertainment.

Tofte

Celebrate the holiday at Tofte Town Park at dusk on July 4.

Waconia

Fireworks will go off over Lake Waconia at dusk on July 4. Watch them from Lake Waconia or the shore.

Warroad

Fireworks will launch at dusk on July 4 over the Warroad River at Kakaygeesick Bay.