Things to do in Minnesota: 6 patriotic things to do for 4th of July weekend

Independence Day celebrations are taking place across Minnesota, with countless festivals and fairs to attend.

Red, White and Boom!

Downtown Minneapolis Riverfront

10 a.m. to 10 p.m., July 4

Free to attend

Minneapolis' signature Fourth of July celebration, Red, White and Boom! offers a full day of activities that culminate in a fireworks show at 10 p.m. There will be local shopping, pickleball, dancing, a DJ party, food trucks and more. You can find more information here.

Freedom Fest

Band Shell Community Park, Austin

July 3-6

Registration required for some events

From a kids' fishing contest to the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Parade, Freedom Fest has back-to-back events that all members of the family can enjoy. Expect sports events, food, vendors, dances and more over this long weekend. To see the full event schedule, click here.

Stars and Stripes Days

Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes

July 3-4

Registration required for some events

Fourth of July celebrations are taking place in Pequot Lakes, where there will be a craft fair, kids' activities, a parade, bean bag tournament and even a loon calling contest. At night, festivities include live music and fireworks.

Bloomington Summer Fete

Normandale Lake Park, Bloomington

5 to 10:30 p.m., July 3

Free to attend

Bloomington's annual Independence Day celebration is a night for Twin Cities families, and beyond, to attend. Summer Fete 2025 will include one of the state's largest firework shows, but also live music, games and food vendors.

Aurora Patriotic Days

Aurora Community Center, Downtown Aurora

July 1-4

Free to attend

Northeastern Minnesota families will be close by Aurora Patriotic Days this week into the weekend. Some of the many events throughout the week include a children's obstacle course, car show, music festival, axe-throwing tournament and bike decorating. View the event's schedule for this week here.

Bemidji Jaycees 81st Annual Water Carnival

Sanford Center Parking Lot, Bemidji

July 2-6

Registration required for some events

With a grand parade on Sunday and a fireworks show on Wednesday evening, Bemidji will kick off its Fourth of July celebrations this week. Families can explore a Paul Bunyan event, bingo, scavenger hunts, a color run, movie night and veterans picnic. To see an outline of the week-long carnival, click here.