Minneapolis 4-alarm fire destroys 3 buildings, displaces at least 50 people

The Brief Minneapolis fire crews responded to a garage fire on the 5600 block of Lyndale Avenue South and located a fire that spread to two nearby buildings. The four-alarm fire left at least 50 people displaced and sent three people to the hospital, including two firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



An overnight fire in Minneapolis destroyed three buildings, injured three people, and left at least 50 others displaced from their homes.

What we know

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a fire on the 5600 block of Lyndale Avenue South around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports suggested a garage with five to seven cars inside was on fire, according to a press release.

At the scene, crews found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and noted the fire had spread to a nearby apartment building and a motel.

Crews worked to evacuate residents and began searching three buildings. As the fire spread, crews eventually called for a four-alarm fire to get additional help at the scene. Firefighters were pulled out of the buildings, switching to a defensive exterior fire attack.

Fire officials say the extensive fire had completely burned the cars and garage to the ground. The roof of a three-story residential apartment building collapsed, and the roof of a "residential motel" partially collapsed, according to the press release.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Minneapolis crews responding to a 4-alarm fire on the 5600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. From: FOX 9

What they’re saying

"I heard a loud explosion, and then I saw what sounded like a car, what sounded like a car explosion, loud pop. Embers started burning, and then that building caught on fire behind us," resident Travoli Tuttle told FOX 9. "Then there’s actually a vegetation there that caught on fire, so the back of the building of our complex started catching on fire as well."

"That is a lot of loss in a short period of time, but structures can be rebuilt. We’re just happy that we haven’t had any fire fatalities to this point and that it seems like all the residents have been able to get out," Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said.

What else?

Fire officials say three people were transported to the hospital for injuries, including two firefighters. One resident was treated for a respiratory condition, while the firefighters suffered a shoulder and a knee injury.

Officials did not say how the firefighters were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are on the scene to help the 50 or more residents who were displaced by the fire.

What we don’t know

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The estimated cost of damage the fire caused is unknown.