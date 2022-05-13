Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
23
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:30 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County

Shooting after Bucks-Celtics game; 3 wounded, man in custody

By Cassidy Williams, Madalyn O'Neill and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated May 14, 2022 6:16AM
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Reported shooting near Deer District

Someone who works for the Milwaukee Bucks advised FOX6 News of a reported shooting in the area of the Deer District following Friday's game.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting in which three people were wounded near Martin Luther King and Highland around 9:15 p.m. Friday. This is just outside Milwaukee's Deer District.

The victims were a 29-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 26-year-old male. A 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

FOX6 News at the scene saw police and paramedic personnel near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Highland. 

Two hours after this incident, 17 people were shot in Milwaukee's Water Street bar district. 

"We walked out of the Punch Bowl (Social) and everybody started running," said Brittany Bergstrom. "There was a stampede, people running over the shrubs, hats shoes on the ground, drinks spilled everywhere."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While there is security for the Deer District, which had a capacity limit set, people reportedly ran over gates to get in once capacity was reached. Presumably, none of those people went through metal detectors.

As the fourth quarter of the game wound down, people began to swarm the exits that had opened. A number of fights were broken up before the reported shooting would have happened as the game ended.

Scene, aftermath of reported shooting outside Deer District

FOX6 News at the scene saw police and paramedic personnel near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Highland. Milwaukee police are at the scene.

The VIP section of the Deer District was being "guarded" by the Bucks' Grand Dancers – one member telling FOX6 that people were trying to cut through the security gate.