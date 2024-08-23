Man found unresponsive in Mille Lacs County jail dies at hospital

A man found unresponsive in the Mille Lacs County jail on Friday has been pronounced dead by authorities.

What we know

On Aug. 23, Robert Sam, 57, of Onamia, was found unresponsive after turning himself in for an outstanding warrant two days earlier.

Authorities say that emergency medical personnel rendered aid, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

What we don't know

Authorities say they still don't know Sam’s cause of death, and a toxicology report will be performed.

An investigation will also be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, authorities say.