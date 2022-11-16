Migrants arrive in Philadelphia: At least 19 families travel hours on bus sent from Texas

A bus full of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived in Philadelphia early Wednesday morning as city officials greeted the group and provided them with supplies.

FOX 29's cameras were rolling when a group of migrants, including children, from Cuba, Colombia and Nicaragua arrived at 30th Street Station around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say at least 19 migrant families were transferred to a SEPTA bus and brought over to the Lucerne Street Shelter, where they will receive aid from the city.

However, only one family is reportedly staying in Philadelphia of the 30 migrants who arrived Wednesday. The other families have final destinations in New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

The city was originally prepared to welcome 52 migrants who were expected to arrive as early as Monday, but Abbott's office later said migrants were not being sent to Philadelphia.

A spokesperson from the Mayor's Office released the following statement about the migrants:

"Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas' list of drop off locations."

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia councilwoman Helen Gym and State Rep. Amen Brown were among the officials present for the bus' arrival.

Brown says his team was present to welcome the migrants and provide them with coats, blankets, food and coffee, and an ambulance arrived to give medical attention to a child who was sick.

"Philadelphia. The City of Brotherly Love. We showed up and showed out. We were here to welcome these immigrants with open arms," Brown said.

Gym says the city was prepared for the bus' arrival and Philadelphia is ready to welcome them.

Philadelphia is the latest city added to Gov. Abbott's list of sanctuary cities to receive migrants, joining Washington D.C., New York City and Chicago.

