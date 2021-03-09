Michelle Obama, Katherine Johnson, Mia Hamm to be inducted into National Women’s Hall of Fame

article

Former first lady Michelle Obama, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and soccer icon Mia Hamm are among the inductees for the 2021 class of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

The organization recently announced its list of new additions. Other inductees include writer Octavia Butler, veteran Rebecca Halstead, artist Joy Harjo, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, women’s activist Emily Howland and feminist Judy Chicago.

The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 2.

Obama was the 44th first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2016. During her time in the White House, she used her platform to promote healthy eating, particularly in schools. She created the "Let’s Move!" program to combat childhood obesity.

She also advocated for more job and educational opportunities for young women through the Reach Higher Initiative.

Obama released her memoir in 2018. It sold more than 15 million copies and was printed in 24 languages.

