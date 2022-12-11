Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
6
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Stearns County, Todd County

6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico

Published 
Environment
Associated Press
GettyImages-1244525983.jpg article

View of the cross at the Santa Prisca Church, located in the main square of the city of Taxco, Guerrero, Mexico on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

Expand

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicenter was 2½ miles (4 kilometers) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero. The area sits along Mexico’s Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.

There were no immediate reports of damage. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that civil defense was checking for damage.

López Obrador later posted a video on Twitter of a live conversation with Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado in which she said there were no reports of damages or casualties.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital.