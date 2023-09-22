Metropolitan Airports Commission to have hearing on cannabis

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has given notice it will be having a public hearing on a draft cannabis ordinance.

According to MAC, the ordinance is to promote and conserve public safety, health, peace, convenience and welfare on properties owned by or under the supervision and control of MAC, which includes the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Its other goal is to establish rules of conduct.

The hearing will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the Commission Chambers at Terminal 1 at the MSP Airport.