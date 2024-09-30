Metro Transit LRT running again after tech issue stalls trains

Light rail train service in the Twin Cities is running again on Monday after a "tech issue" stopped trains in the evening hours.

What we know

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Metro Transit announced that trains were not operating due to a "technical issue".

A Metro Transit spokesperson said, around 6 p.m., there was an error in the system used to control train movements, leaving trains stuck in place.

Metro Transit is working to resolve the problem, but it's unclear what caused the problem.

Then what?

Around 9 p.m., our crews saw trains moving once again near the Mall of America. Shortly after, Metro Transit announced service had been restored.