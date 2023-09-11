Metro Transit increasing Northstar service despite ridership woes

Next month, Metro Transit will expand its Northstar train service on weekends and separately begin offering trips for Vikings games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Currently, Northstar only offers service around the workday, two southbound routes in the morning, leaving from Big Lake Station at 5:48 a.m. and 7:18 a.m., and two afternoon routes leaving Target Field Station at 5:19 p.m. and 6:22 p.m.

With the new schedule, Northstar will add an extra morning departure and an afternoon route to its southbound schedule. For northbound routes, there will be an extra afternoon departure along with a new morning route.

The new schedule goes into effect starting Oct. 2. You can click here to view the new times.

As for Vikings game service, Northstar will offer service to the following games:

Sunday Oct. 8 vs. Chiefs – 3:25 p.m.

Monday Oct. 23 vs. 49ers – 7:15 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 12 vs. Saints – noon

Monday Nov 27 vs. Bears – 7:15 p.m.

Sunday Dec 24 vs. Lions – noon

Sunday Dec 31 vs. Packers – 7:20 p.m.

The departure times to the game aren't yet listed online but return service will leave the station 60 minutes after the game ends.

The increased service comes as the Northstar line has seen a sharp ridership drop since the pandemic. However, through the first six months of 2023, ridership has increased 29 percent versus the same period in 2022.