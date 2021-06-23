Metro Transit hiring drivers on heels of pandemic

article

With more workers returning to offices in and around the Twin Cities, Metro Transit is hiring to make sure it’s prepared for a public transit rebirth.

This week, the organization is holding a pair of hiring events at its Minneapolis offices, including one Wednesday where folks could apply and interview with no bus driving experience needed.

Lisa Burt, a new Metro Transit hire, was training Wednesday on the 18 route in a passenger van. Burt says she used to drive airport shuttles before finding herself unemployed when the transportation sector was crushed by COVID-19.

"I’m getting back on my toes," said Burt. "A fresh start with a new company with good benefits. I’m happy I am here."

Burt was one of the first hires by Metro Transit on the heels of the pandemic, which saw ridership plummet.

"We’re looking for people who like people," said Donathan Brown, of Metro Transit. "We can teach someone to drive a bus. The physical part of driving a bus is trainable. We want people who enjoy dealing with people and get energy from it."

Brown is the assistant director of administration for bus. He reports that Metro Transit is looking for 70 new operators, not part-time positions, but full-time careers.

With pay starting at more than $20 an hour, Brown is hoping more folks like Burt will come on board.

Metro Transit’s hiring event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New signees will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus.

Advertisement

For more information, visit Metro Transit’s website.